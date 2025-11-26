Left Menu

Reeves Unveils Historic Tax-Raising Budget Amid Growth Challenges

British finance minister Rachel Reeves introduced a significant tax-raising budget aimed at meeting deficit-reduction targets, amid forecasts of slower economic growth. The budget increases the tax-to-GDP ratio and includes measures such as removing the two-child limit on welfare but faces skepticism over long-term fiscal sustainability.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced an ambitious tax-raising budget designed to bolster the country's finances while facing reduced growth forecasts. Workers, investors, and pension savers will bear the burden of the increased taxes, granting Reeves more room to maneuver within her deficit-reduction goals.

The newly revealed financial plan raises the tax-to-GDP ratio to an unprecedented 38.3%, nearing post-war records. Despite the significant tax hikes, Labour Party lawmakers expressed support for the budget, which aims to increase welfare spending by removing a controversial two-child limit on benefits.

Yet, the budget has drawn skepticism regarding its long-term impact, particularly as government spending is slated to rise in the short term. Analysts question the feasibility of sustained fiscal restraint as Britain's growth forecasts have been downgraded, compelling Reeves to promise exceeding expectations.

