Tourism Surge Positions Uttar Pradesh as Key Economic Pillar

Uttar Pradesh reported a massive influx of more than 121 crore tourists from January to June 2025, significantly advancing its goal of evolving into a one-trillion-dollar economy, according to state officials.

The figures were revealed at a stakeholders' workshop organized by the state tourism department as part of the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' initiative, focusing on making tourism a key sector for economic development.

Top officials, including the Chief Minister's advisor Awanish Awasthi, outlined policy reforms, investment prospects, and the government's priorities to foster tourism growth, including developing eco-friendly destinations and expanding infrastructure for seamless travel.