Tourism Surge Positions Uttar Pradesh as Key Economic Pillar

Uttar Pradesh received over 121 crore tourists in the first half of 2025, significantly contributing to its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. Government officials outlined strategies to develop tourism as a core economic pillar, focusing on eco-friendly travel and enhancing infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh reported a massive influx of more than 121 crore tourists from January to June 2025, significantly advancing its goal of evolving into a one-trillion-dollar economy, according to state officials.

The figures were revealed at a stakeholders' workshop organized by the state tourism department as part of the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' initiative, focusing on making tourism a key sector for economic development.

Top officials, including the Chief Minister's advisor Awanish Awasthi, outlined policy reforms, investment prospects, and the government's priorities to foster tourism growth, including developing eco-friendly destinations and expanding infrastructure for seamless travel.

