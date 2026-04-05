Left Menu

Reviving True Heroes: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized society's reluctance to honor true heroes, which allowed negative figures to be seen as icons. He emphasized the importance of accurate cultural representation and encouraged revivals of historical narratives through theatre and education, highlighting figures like Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Suheldev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:50 IST
Reviving True Heroes: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Renaissance
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed societal tendencies that once glorified criminals while neglecting true role models during a recent cultural event in Lucknow.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Bharatendu Natya Akademi, Adityanath voiced concerns over past distortions in cultural representation, arguing that unsavory characters have often been exalted as icons in place of genuine heroes.

He urged for a cultural renaissance, calling for the revival of historical narratives through theatre, which he believes will help restore India's rich heritage, citing examples like Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Suheldev as pivotal figures in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments

Iraq Expedites Oil Export Schedules Amid Strait of Hormuz Developments

 Singapore
2
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Rattle Asian Markets

Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Rattle Asian Markets

 Global
3
Diplomatic Strain: South Korea’s Apology for Unapproved Drone Flight

Diplomatic Strain: South Korea’s Apology for Unapproved Drone Flight

 South Korea
4
Tehran's Pre-Dawn Turmoil: Unveiling the Unseen Targets

Tehran's Pre-Dawn Turmoil: Unveiling the Unseen Targets

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026