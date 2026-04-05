Reviving True Heroes: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed societal tendencies that once glorified criminals while neglecting true role models during a recent cultural event in Lucknow.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Bharatendu Natya Akademi, Adityanath voiced concerns over past distortions in cultural representation, arguing that unsavory characters have often been exalted as icons in place of genuine heroes.

He urged for a cultural renaissance, calling for the revival of historical narratives through theatre, which he believes will help restore India's rich heritage, citing examples like Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Suheldev as pivotal figures in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)