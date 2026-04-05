Reviving True Heroes: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Renaissance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized society's reluctance to honor true heroes, which allowed negative figures to be seen as icons. He emphasized the importance of accurate cultural representation and encouraged revivals of historical narratives through theatre and education, highlighting figures like Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Suheldev.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed societal tendencies that once glorified criminals while neglecting true role models during a recent cultural event in Lucknow.
Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Bharatendu Natya Akademi, Adityanath voiced concerns over past distortions in cultural representation, arguing that unsavory characters have often been exalted as icons in place of genuine heroes.
He urged for a cultural renaissance, calling for the revival of historical narratives through theatre, which he believes will help restore India's rich heritage, citing examples like Rani Lakshmibai and Maharaja Suheldev as pivotal figures in this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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