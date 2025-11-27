Left Menu

Odisha Police Nab Alleged Fraudster in Rs 50 Crore Investment Scheme

Odisha Police have arrested Madhusudan Baral for allegedly deceiving investors out of Rs 50 crore by promising high returns. Baral's agency was reported by a disgruntled investor, leading to an investigation that uncovered widespread fraud. Police seized electronic devices and documents pertinent to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:43 IST
Odisha Police Nab Alleged Fraudster in Rs 50 Crore Investment Scheme
investment
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Odisha Police have apprehended Madhusudan Baral, accused of orchestrating a massive investment fraud worth Rs 50 crore. The 36-year-old suspect allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns.

Baral, a resident of the Khetarajpur police station area in Sambalpur district, was taken into custody following a formal complaint at the Sambalpur Sadar police station. The complaint was lodged by an investor who, along with 47 others, had been duped by Baral's agency.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo revealed that preliminary investigations indicated Baral collected most funds in cash. Police have seized crucial evidence including a mobile phone and six computers, as inquiries continue.

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025