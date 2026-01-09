Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-A one-two payrolls, tariff sucker punch?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee Investors are holding their nerve heading into a U.S. jobs report that will likely show a labour market that ‌is sluggish but not crumbling while markets brace for a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariff. The prospect of the ruling, which could come as early as Friday, ⁠has left markets in a cautious mood, with the U.S. dollar standing tall and stocks struggling for direction.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-A one-two payrolls, tariff sucker punch?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee Investors are holding their nerve heading into a U.S. jobs report that will likely show a labour market that ‌is sluggish but not crumbling while markets brace for a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariff.

The prospect of the ruling, which could come as early as Friday, ⁠has left markets in a cautious mood, with the U.S. dollar standing tall and stocks struggling for direction. Geopolitical tensions though are keeping oil prices at their highest in two weeks, while global defence stocks were buoyed by Trump's call for a huge increase in defence spending.

The ​court ruling will likely steal the limelight and risks sparking a severe bout of volatility after the sweeping tariffs jolted global markets ‍last year. All the same, it's notable that it did not take too long for markets to shrug off the initial tariff shock and take risk assets higher. Anticipation that the court will strike down the tariffs rose after the November arguments in the case when conservative and liberal justices alike voiced scepticism about whether ⁠the International Emergency ‌Economic Powers Act of 1977 ⁠gave Trump the authority to levy the duties.

And so, a potential fight over securing perhaps $150 billion in refunds from the U.S. government for duties already paid by importers ‍looms. There is also the question of what happens to the many trade deals agreed with much fanfare last year. But before that markets will ​get the clearest snapshot of the U.S. labour market from December's employment report, although it may not be enough to allay ⁠investor worries about where interest rates are headed this year.

Markets are pricing in two cuts for the year while a deeply divided Federal Reserve indicated just one cut. Traders ⁠broadly expect the Fed to stand pat on rates later this month. The report is expected to shed light on how the labour market remained stuck in what economists and policymakers have called a "no hire, no fire" mode.

On the corporate news front, a mega ⁠deal is brewing after Rio Tinto and Glencore said they were in talks for an agreement that could create the world's largest mining company ⁠with a combined market value ‌of nearly $207 billion. The companies said the expectation was it would involve an all-share buyout of "some or all" of Glencore by Rio Tinto, although very few details were disclosed.

Key developments that could influence markets ⁠on Friday: Economic events: German trade data for November, Euro zone retail sales data for November

(By ‍Ankur Banerjee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

 India
2
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
3
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
4
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026