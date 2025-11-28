Left Menu

Chinese Giants Anta and Li Ning Eye Struggling Puma for Potential Takeover

Chinese sportswear giants Anta and Li Ning are considering a potential bid to acquire struggling German brand Puma, whose market value has halved this year. Market dynamics pose challenges to the deal with Artemis, Puma's largest shareholder. Puma aims for recovery under new CEO Arthur Hoeld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:13 IST
Chinese Giants Anta and Li Ning Eye Struggling Puma for Potential Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese sportswear companies Anta Sports Products and Li Ning are evaluating a potential bid for the embattled German brand Puma, signaling a major shakeup in the sportswear industry. Despite the challenges posed by Puma's halved market value and the complexities of a deal with major shareholder Artemis, the companies are pressing forward with their interest.

The bid, potentially in collaboration with private equity firms, has boosted Puma's shares by 15%. Notably, Japanese sportswear company ASICS, initially rumored to be interested, has since denied any involvement. Meanwhile, Li Ning has clarified it has not engaged in any significant talks regarding the acquisition.

Puma's prospects hinge on a bold turnaround strategy under new CEO Arthur Hoeld, amid fierce competition and shrinking market share. With a current valuation of 2.52 billion euros, Puma aims to stabilize by 2026 and return to growth the following year, though analysts remain cautious about the plan's effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

 Global
2
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contrib...

 India
3
Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

 Global
4
Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025