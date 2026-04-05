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Artemis II: Venturing Beyond the Moon

The Artemis II astronauts are set to break distance records on their recent moon mission. Their journey, following Apollo 13's path, includes observing the moon’s far side and witnessing a solar eclipse. The mission aims to pave the way for a future moon base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:47 IST
Artemis II: Venturing Beyond the Moon
  • Country:
  • United States

The Artemis II crew embarks on a monumental mission aimed at eclipsing lunar exploration records. This journey, the first since 1972, takes three Americans and one Canadian astronaut past Apollo 13's maximum range from Earth, making them humanity's most distant travelers.

A major highlight of the mission is the crew's six-hour flyby around the moon, offering views of its far side and a total solar eclipse. The astronauts are equipped with state-of-the-art cameras to document these rare celestial scenes.

The mission, apart from setting a new distance record, lays the groundwork for establishing a permanent lunar base, involving landers, rovers, and habitats on the moon's surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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