China shares slip ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

China stocks fell on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of key policy meetings and amid a seasonal earnings lull, while Hong Kong shares were little changed.

  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of key policy meetings and amid a seasonal earnings lull, while Hong Kong shares were little changed. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both lost 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng edged up 0.1%.

** Many investors are eyeing new opportunities in sectors with low valuations after recent profit taking, UBS analysts said in a client note. ** "Investors who haven't adjusted their positions since October remain bearish, anticipating volatility until mid-2026, with potential market recovery tied to improving earnings in Q2 or Q3 of 2026," they said.

** China's blue-chip index CSI300 has matched the S&P 500 with a roughly 16% year-to-date gain, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng - up about 30% - is on course for its most substantial annual rise since 2017. ** Meanwhile, investors are awaiting readouts from the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference and the December Politburo meeting.

** Year-end and early new year mark a key window for the government to set annual policy targets, while listed firms face a lengthy earnings vacuum, creating hotspots and room for speculative flows, said analysts at Avic Securities in a note. ** "However, possibly because liquidity is tighter at year-end, overall market risk appetite is leaning more toward prudence," the analysts said.

** China Vanke shares traded onshore and offshore both edged up after the developer sought to defer one bond repayment by a year. ** Tech majors traded in Hong Kong fell 0.5%, while onshore AI stocks dropped 0.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

