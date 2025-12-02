Left Menu

J-K govt throws open new flyover in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:12 IST
J-K govt throws open new flyover in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday threw open a new flyover that would ease traffic congestion in Srinagar city.

The flyover in Sanat Nagar on the Parimpora-Panthachowk Bypass Road was opened for traffic on the instructions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, officials said.

The Sanat Nagar flyover was one of the three major overhead bridges on the Parimpora-Panthachowk Bypass Road, which was undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India in 2020.

The other two projects -- flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam intersections -- were made operational last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

CORRECTED-INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Anthropic plans an IPO as early as 2026, FT reports

UPDATE 4-Anthropic plans an IPO as early as 2026, FT reports

 Global
3
Maharashtra civic polls: 'Citizens' Manifesto' stresses urban reforms, transparency

Maharashtra civic polls: 'Citizens' Manifesto' stresses urban reforms, trans...

 India
4
Search for missing flight MH370 to resume December 30, Malaysia says 

Search for missing flight MH370 to resume December 30, Malaysia says 

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025