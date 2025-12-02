J-K govt throws open new flyover in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday threw open a new flyover that would ease traffic congestion in Srinagar city.

The flyover in Sanat Nagar on the Parimpora-Panthachowk Bypass Road was opened for traffic on the instructions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, officials said.

The Sanat Nagar flyover was one of the three major overhead bridges on the Parimpora-Panthachowk Bypass Road, which was undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India in 2020.

The other two projects -- flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam intersections -- were made operational last year.

