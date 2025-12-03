Left Menu

Omar Abdullah felicitates Anekha Devi for historic win in Blind Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian womens blind cricket team created history by winning the title with a seven-wicket victory over Nepal in the final in Colombo.India began their campaign by defeating Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after the Aussies failed to chase a 293-run target.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Wednesday felicitated cricketer Anekha Devi for her outstanding performance in the inaugural T20 World Cup for the Blind, in which India emerged victorious.

He lauded her determination and said her achievement is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

Devi was accorded a grand reception by several organisations, including the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), on Tuesday for her stellar performance in the World Cup.

Twenty-year-old Anekha Devi, daughter of daily wager Bachitar Singh from the remote village of Machhedi (Bajohi) in Kathua district, represented India in the inaugural Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025. The Indian women's blind cricket team created history by winning the title with a seven-wicket victory over Nepal in the final in Colombo.

India began their campaign by defeating Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after the Aussies failed to chase a 293-run target. India then beat arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing 136 runs in just 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by nine wickets before sealing the trophy with a dominant win over Nepal in the final.

