Left Menu

Plane thought to be carrying US envoy Witkoff leaves Moscow, agencies say

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 05:03 IST
Plane thought to be carrying US envoy Witkoff leaves Moscow, agencies say

An aircraft thought to be carrying U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff flew out of Moscow early on Wednesday after talks at the Kremlin on a settlement of the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies, quoting aviation sources, said a Bombardier jet which had arrived the previous day with Witkoff on board had left the capital's Vnukovo airport.

Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held five hours of talks in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS news agency said the plane took off at about 2:02 a.m. (2302 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra civic polls: 'Citizens' Manifesto' stresses urban reforms, transparency

Maharashtra civic polls: 'Citizens' Manifesto' stresses urban reforms, trans...

 India
2
Search for missing flight MH370 to resume December 30, Malaysia says 

Search for missing flight MH370 to resume December 30, Malaysia says 

 Global
3
Delhi MCD bypolls: Counting of votes begins in 12 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: Counting of votes begins in 12 wards

 India
4
INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025