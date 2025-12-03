Plane thought to be carrying US envoy Witkoff leaves Moscow, agencies say

An aircraft thought to be carrying U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff flew out of Moscow early on Wednesday after talks at the Kremlin on a settlement of the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies, quoting aviation sources, said a Bombardier jet which had arrived the previous day with Witkoff on board had left the capital's Vnukovo airport.

Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held five hours of talks in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS news agency said the plane took off at about 2:02 a.m. (2302 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)