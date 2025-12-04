Left Menu

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: platform ticket sale to be restricted at 13 stations, says Central Railway

The Central Railway on Thursday said the sale of platform tickets will be restricted at 13 major stations for the next three days to manage crowding ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. In Mumbai, the restriction on the platform ticket sale will be applicable at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar stations.

Updated: 04-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:25 IST
The Central Railway on Thursday said the sale of platform tickets will be restricted at 13 major stations for the next three days to manage crowding ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The decision will be in effect from December 5 to 7, it said in a release. Every year, thousands of people from all over Maharashtra and other parts of the country converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar where Dr B R Ambedkar's last rites were performed, to pay homage to the chief architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary on December 6.

The CR release clarified that the persons accompanying aged persons, senior citizens, ailing persons, children, illiterate persons and women passengers unable to fend for themselves will be able to buy platform tickets. In Mumbai, the restriction on the platform ticket sale will be applicable at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar stations. The restriction will also be imposed at Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Akola, Shegaon, Pachora, Badnera, Malkapur, Chalisgaon and Nagpur.

