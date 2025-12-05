Gabon Can Turn Climate Leadership Into Inclusive Growth, New Report Finds

Gabon’s new Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR), released today, highlights the nation’s unique position as a global environmental leader and one of the most forested countries in the world, while outlining the urgent reforms needed to strengthen resilience, diversify the economy, and protect vulnerable communities from climate risks.

The CCDR provides a comprehensive examination of the intersections between climate impacts and national development priorities. It identifies concrete pathways for achieving sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth as global climate pressures intensify.

Cheick F. Kanté, World Bank Division Director for Central Africa, emphasized Gabon’s global significance: “Gabon stands at the forefront of climate leadership in Africa. The CCDR shows how the country can harness its natural wealth to build a more resilient and inclusive economy—to better protect its forests, secure livelihoods, improve health, and create more opportunities for future generations.”

Climate Leadership Amid Economic Vulnerability

Although Gabon’s forests absorb more carbon than the country emits—making it one of the world’s few net carbon sinks—its economy remains heavily dependent on oil revenues. This exposes the country to:

Global shifts toward decarbonization

Volatile oil markets

Climatic disruptions

Gabon faces growing threats from rising temperatures, rainfall variability, flooding, and coastal erosion. These climate hazards disproportionately affect urban and coastal communities, where much of the population and infrastructure are concentrated.

Economic Risks Without Adaptation

The CCDR warns that without ambitious adaptation measures:

GDP losses could reach 3.5–5.3% by 2050 under current growth patterns

Even in a reform-driven scenario, losses remain high at 3.1–4.8% annually

Heat stress will reduce labor productivity

Agricultural yields are likely to decline significantly

Infrastructure damage will rise as climate events intensify

Climate-sensitive diseases—such as malaria and waterborne infections—will become more prevalent

Under severe climate conditions, poverty could increase by nearly two percentage points by 2050, reversing gains in human development.

These findings make clear that economic expansion alone cannot shield Gabon from climate impacts—strategic adaptation is essential.

Three Priority Areas for Climate-Resilient Development

The report identifies three pillars that can transform Gabon’s climate leadership into durable economic opportunity:

1. Strengthening Infrastructure and the Built Environment

Expand reliable and affordable energy access

Improve water resource management and flood control

Integrate climate risks into urban planning and transportation, especially in coastal cities like Libreville and Port-Gentil

Enhance resilience of housing and public infrastructure

2. Enhancing Natural Capital and Sustainable Land Use

Promote sustainable forestry to maintain Gabon’s carbon sink status

Support climate-smart agriculture to stabilize food production

Boost biodiversity conservation to protect ecosystem services

Improve land-use governance to prevent degradation

3. Investing in Human Capital and Social Protection

Strengthen health systems to address climate-linked diseases

Build climate-resilient schools and learning environments

Expand adaptive social protection programs that safeguard vulnerable communities during climate shocks

A Climate-Resilient Pathway to Prosperity

Aissatou Diallo, World Bank Resident Representative for Gabon, underscored the transformative potential of climate action: “Adaptation is not a cost but an investment in Gabon’s future. With sound fiscal management and policies that empower people and protect natural assets, resilience can become a driver of competitiveness, inclusion, and long-term growth.”

By strategically leveraging its forests, natural capital, and climate governance, Gabon has the opportunity to emerge as a global model for climate-smart development—turning environmental stewardship into a foundation for sustainable prosperity.