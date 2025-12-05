Left Menu

Boosting Britain's Mutuals: New Measures Unveiled

UK regulators have introduced measures to aid the mutuals sector, aiming to streamline application processes, review regulations, and enhance cooperation among mutuals. The initiatives underscore the sector's pivotal role in the financial system, as emphasized by PRA CEO Sam Woods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:17 IST
Boosting Britain's Mutuals: New Measures Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have revealed a series of initiatives on Friday designed to bolster the UK's mutuals sector. The measures are intended to expedite application procedures, revisit credit union regulations, and facilitate greater collaboration among mutual entities.

Sam Woods, CEO of the PRA, which is a part of the Bank of England, and its deputy governor, highlighted the critical importance of mutuals within the financial framework, emphasizing their role in delivering diverse financial services to the public.

The fresh guidelines mark an effort to nurture the growth of financial mutuals across the UK, reinforcing their significance in supporting consumer needs and contributing to financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

 India
3
Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

 Global
4
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025