Railways Step In Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions

Northern Railways has added an extra coach to the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express for seven days due to IndiGo flight cancellations. This measure aims to assist stranded passengers affected by disruptions at Jammu airport, where 11 flights have been cancelled, causing chaos and triggering protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railways has announced the addition of an extra coach to the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, effective for the next seven days, to accommodate passengers affected by IndiGo's ongoing flight disruptions.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, this decision aims to provide relief to stranded passengers and enhance their travel comfort. The additional 3rd AC coach with 72 seats will be available starting tonight for a week-long period.

The move comes in response to reports of 11 IndiGo flights being cancelled at Jammu airport, leading to widespread chaos and passenger protests over the airline's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

