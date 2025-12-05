Norway Boosts Defence with Submarine and Missile Procurements

The Norwegian government is set to announce a major defense acquisition on Friday, involving two additional submarines from Germany and a separate artillery purchase, according to reports from local dailies VG and Aftenposten citing anonymous sources.

This new order supplements the four submarines already ordered from Germany's Thyssenkrupp in 2021, now escalating to nearly 100 billion crowns due to inflation and heightened material costs, as stated in Aftenposten.

Amidst increased NATO defense budgets and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Norway's strategic role includes monitoring Russian nuclear sub activity in the North Atlantic. This expansion includes acquiring long-range missiles to reinforce military strength against rising threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)