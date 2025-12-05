Left Menu

Norway Boosts Defence with Submarine and Missile Procurements

The Norwegian government plans to purchase two additional submarines from Germany and long-range artillery to enhance its defense capabilities. The updated submarine order will cost close to 100 billion crowns, driven by inflation and defense needs amid rising global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:19 IST
The Norwegian government is set to announce a major defense acquisition on Friday, involving two additional submarines from Germany and a separate artillery purchase, according to reports from local dailies VG and Aftenposten citing anonymous sources.

This new order supplements the four submarines already ordered from Germany's Thyssenkrupp in 2021, now escalating to nearly 100 billion crowns due to inflation and heightened material costs, as stated in Aftenposten.

Amidst increased NATO defense budgets and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Norway's strategic role includes monitoring Russian nuclear sub activity in the North Atlantic. This expansion includes acquiring long-range missiles to reinforce military strength against rising threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

