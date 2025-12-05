Left Menu

IndiGo Pilots Granted One-Time Exemption Amid Flight Cancellations

India's aviation regulator allowed IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty rules after the carrier canceled flights due to a shortage of pilots. Additionally, restrictions on counting pilot leave as weekly rest were lifted to ease operational strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST
IndiGo Pilots Granted One-Time Exemption Amid Flight Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to address disruption, India's aviation regulator granted IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty regulations after the airline faced a pilot staffing shortage.

Hundreds of flights were canceled this week by IndiGo, prompting regulatory intervention to alleviate these operational challenges.

The regulator also removed restrictions preventing airlines from counting pilot leave as weekly rest, offering further flexibility to the airline's operations.

TRENDING

1
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.

Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, say...

 Global
2
Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empowering Workforce

Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empow...

 India
3
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

 India
4
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025