IndiGo Pilots Granted One-Time Exemption Amid Flight Cancellations
India's aviation regulator allowed IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty rules after the carrier canceled flights due to a shortage of pilots. Additionally, restrictions on counting pilot leave as weekly rest were lifted to ease operational strains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST
In a significant move to address disruption, India's aviation regulator granted IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty regulations after the airline faced a pilot staffing shortage.
Hundreds of flights were canceled this week by IndiGo, prompting regulatory intervention to alleviate these operational challenges.
The regulator also removed restrictions preventing airlines from counting pilot leave as weekly rest, offering further flexibility to the airline's operations.
