Global Food Prices Continue Downward Trend

Global food commodity prices have fallen for the third month in a row, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). All major staple foods, with the exception of cereals, have shown a decrease.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.1 points in November.

This marks a decline from a revised 126.6 points in October, representing the lowest reading since January, indicating a significant downward trend in global food prices.

