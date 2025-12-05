Left Menu

Global Food Prices Continue Downward Trend

In November, global food commodity prices decreased for the third consecutive month. The decline was primarily observed in staple foods excluding cereals. The FAO Food Price Index, monitoring worldwide traded food items, recorded 125.1 points, marking a decline from October and reaching its lowest since January.

Global food commodity prices have fallen for the third month in a row, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). All major staple foods, with the exception of cereals, have shown a decrease.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.1 points in November.

This marks a decline from a revised 126.6 points in October, representing the lowest reading since January, indicating a significant downward trend in global food prices.

