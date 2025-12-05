Birdie Surge Keeps McIlroy in the Game at Australian Open

Rory McIlroy displayed resilience at the Australian Open by securing three birdies in his last four holes, ensuring he made the cut on Friday. The event at Royal Melbourne is being led by Portugal's Daniel Rodrigues and Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, both sitting at nine-under par.

A compelling group of Australian golfers is chasing the leaders, with Min Woo Lee carding a six-under 65, placing him just one shot off the top. Cam Smith and Adam Scott, both major winners, scored 65 and 66 respectively, trailing closely behind.

Smith, the reigning British Open champion, delivered a flawless second round with six birdies. Meanwhile, Rodrigues advanced with a seven-under 64, bolstered by a bogey and an impressive eight birdies. Neergaard-Petersen's eagle on the 14th helped him score a 66. McIlroy, despite a bogey at the 14th, rallied with birdies to post a 68, maintaining his competitive edge.

