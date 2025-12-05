Fiery Collision in Janakpuri: Tamil Nadu Police Bus and Car Ablaze

A Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car were reduced to charred remains after a fire erupted from their collision near Delhi Haat in Janakpuri on Friday morning, according to police reports.

Thankfully, there were no casualties in the fiery incident. An emergency call came through at 11.38 am, alerting authorities to the blaze. Upon arrival, they discovered both a Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car engulfed in flames but devoid of any passengers, reported an officer on scene.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the car rear-ended the bus ignite both vehicles. However, forensic analysts have been called to the site to clarify the ignition source as missing details still surround the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)