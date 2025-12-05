Left Menu

Operational Turbulence: IndiGo Grounds Delhi Flights

IndiGo cancelled all domestic departing flights from Delhi Airport till midnight due to operational disruptions. Delhi Airport reported that other airlines were unaffected. IndiGo apologized for the inconvenience caused. Departing flights from Chennai airport were also affected, with cancellations extending until 6 pm.

IndiGo, India's prominent low-cost airline, faced significant disruptions on Friday as it grounded all its domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport until midnight. This operational halt, as communicated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), left many passengers stranded.

While operations for other airlines at the Delhi airport proceeded as scheduled, IndiGo announced similar disruptions at the Chennai airport, where departing flights were canceled until 6 pm. The airline issued an apology, hoping to address concerns from customers and stakeholders affected by these upheavals.

In response, DIAL has deployed dedicated teams to work closely with all airport partners to alleviate passenger discomfort and manage the disruption's impact effectively.

