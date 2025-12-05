Airlines in Turmoil: IndiGo Faces Backlash Over Mass Flight Cancellations

Chaos erupted at Jammu and Kashmir's airports on Friday as IndiGo faced backlash for canceling multiple flights, stranding numerous passengers. The cancellations, 13 from Srinagar and 11 from Jammu, were due to ongoing pilot-rostering issues affecting the airline across India.

Stranded passengers, including families and those with urgent travel needs, expressed their frustration in demonstrations, demanding accountability from IndiGo and airport staff. Complaints highlighted the lack of communication and support from airline officials.

Passengers vented their anger at the lack of timely explanations or assistance, with grievances spreading across social media. Officials confronted challenges addressing the uproar, as widespread disruptions continue to plague IndiGo's operations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)