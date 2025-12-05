Left Menu

Airlines in Turmoil: IndiGo Faces Backlash Over Mass Flight Cancellations

Mass flight cancellations by IndiGo at airports in Jammu and Kashmir sparked chaos and protests from stranded passengers. The disruptions, attributed to pilot-rostering issues, left passengers with little support, causing frustration and demanding explanations from the airline and airport officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chaos erupted at Jammu and Kashmir's airports on Friday as IndiGo faced backlash for canceling multiple flights, stranding numerous passengers. The cancellations, 13 from Srinagar and 11 from Jammu, were due to ongoing pilot-rostering issues affecting the airline across India.

Stranded passengers, including families and those with urgent travel needs, expressed their frustration in demonstrations, demanding accountability from IndiGo and airport staff. Complaints highlighted the lack of communication and support from airline officials.

Passengers vented their anger at the lack of timely explanations or assistance, with grievances spreading across social media. Officials confronted challenges addressing the uproar, as widespread disruptions continue to plague IndiGo's operations nationwide.

