India is determined to uphold its economic sovereignty by purchasing oil from sources it deems advantageous, including Russia. This was reaffirmed by the Kremlin amidst recent US-imposed tariffs that have increased to 50% on Indian goods and services.

During a summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia would continue to be a reliable energy supplier, aligning with India's economic strategy even as pressures mount from Western countries.

India, a significant buyer of Russian oil post-2022, faces a complex balancing act as it reduces its share of Russian crude due to Western scrutiny. Kremlin officials express readiness to bypass sanctions and sustain the energy relationship by innovative means.

