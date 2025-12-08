Left Menu

India's Sovereign Oil Purchases: Navigating Tariffs and Partnerships

India continues to pursue its economic interests by purchasing oil from Russia, despite increased US tariffs. Following a recent summit, the Kremlin reaffirmed its commitment as a reliable energy supplier to India, while acknowledging the strategic maneuvering needed to maintain this relationship in the face of Western pressure.

Updated: 08-12-2025 17:54 IST
  • Russia

India is determined to uphold its economic sovereignty by purchasing oil from sources it deems advantageous, including Russia. This was reaffirmed by the Kremlin amidst recent US-imposed tariffs that have increased to 50% on Indian goods and services.

During a summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia would continue to be a reliable energy supplier, aligning with India's economic strategy even as pressures mount from Western countries.

India, a significant buyer of Russian oil post-2022, faces a complex balancing act as it reduces its share of Russian crude due to Western scrutiny. Kremlin officials express readiness to bypass sanctions and sustain the energy relationship by innovative means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

