Mystery of the Chinese National's Travels Unveiled Amid Strategic Concerns
A Chinese national's mobile phone is under forensic examination after his visit to strategic areas in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Detained for visa rule violations, he had shown interest in paramilitary deployments. Authorities probe his purpose amidst concerns of unusual internet activity.
A mobile phone belonging to a detained Chinese national has been sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are concerned about the man's visits to strategically sensitive locations in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Hu Congtai, 29, remains in detention due to his lack of transparency regarding his trip to the Union territories. Concerns arose when an unusual pattern of internet activity caught the attention of an army unit.
Officials discovered that Hu displayed interest in paramilitary force deployments. They are investigating his presence in the Zanskar region of Ladakh, where he stayed for three days before proceeding to Srinagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
