Nepali Gang's Heist Unraveled: Gold and Cash Recovered in Major Arrest

Five Nepal nationals were arrested for allegedly robbing a retired Army captain's house in Karkhana. The arrested were part of a 13-member Nepali gang. Police recovered gold, silver, cash, and cell phones. Eight gang members remain at large, while four arrested individuals were working as security guards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police on Monday arrested five Nepal nationals involved in a home invasion and robbery at a retired Army captain's residence in Karkhana. The suspects were apprehended based on credible intelligence linking them to a larger 13-member Nepali gang.

Authorities reported that the gang had forcibly confined the retired captain on the night of November 15-16, assaulting him before stealing gold ornaments and cash. The operation led to the recovery of 73.35 grams of gold, 22.90 grams of silver, Rs 43,050 in cash, and five cell phones from the accused, who were employed as security guards.

The investigation revealed that the gang's plan was orchestrated by two members posing as a married couple to infiltrate the victim's home. Although eight suspects remain at large, efforts are underway to apprehend them, highlighting the challenges of cross-border criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

