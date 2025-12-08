Left Menu

Rescue of 100 Abducted Schoolchildren Highlights Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis

The Nigerian government has rescued 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in central Nigeria. The rescue reflects ongoing insecurity issues, with frequent school kidnappings for ransom. The incident draws attention to Nigeria's security challenges and has international implications, involving U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:51 IST
Rescue of 100 Abducted Schoolchildren Highlights Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nigerian government successfully rescued 100 schoolchildren kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School in central Nigeria, according to reports from a Christian group on Monday. This operation marks one of the largest mass abduction rescues in the country's recent history.

Despite the rescue, Nigerian authorities have remained silent on the exact details of the operation, leaving it unclear whether negotiations or a security raid led to the children's release. The abduction had prompted widespread outrage and drew attention to the persistent issue of school kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria.

The incident occurred amidst criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Nigeria's treatment of Christians, leading to diplomatic discussions between a U.S. congressional delegation and Nigeria's national security adviser, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing the bilateral security partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

