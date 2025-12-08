Rescue of 100 Abducted Schoolchildren Highlights Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis

The Nigerian government successfully rescued 100 schoolchildren kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School in central Nigeria, according to reports from a Christian group on Monday. This operation marks one of the largest mass abduction rescues in the country's recent history.

Despite the rescue, Nigerian authorities have remained silent on the exact details of the operation, leaving it unclear whether negotiations or a security raid led to the children's release. The abduction had prompted widespread outrage and drew attention to the persistent issue of school kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria.

The incident occurred amidst criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Nigeria's treatment of Christians, leading to diplomatic discussions between a U.S. congressional delegation and Nigeria's national security adviser, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing the bilateral security partnership.

