India and Chile Reaffirm Commitment to Trade Pact Progress

India and Chile have demonstrated their commitment to advancing a key trade agreement, underscoring its importance for bilateral economic ties. On December 8, officials from both countries reviewed the state of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Leading the discussions were Claudia Sanhueza, Treasury Undersecretary from Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Their meetings marked the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiation talks, which took place over five intensive days.

The latest discussions yielded significant progress, with both parties expressing eagerness to finalize the deal. Once in place, the CEPA is expected to deepen economic collaboration and open new business opportunities between India and Chile, emphasizing the strategic benefits of increased market access and bilateral trade.

