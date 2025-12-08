Left Menu

Market Tumbles: UK Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations

UK stocks saw a decline as investors anticipated interest rate announcements from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Homebuilder shares dropped significantly, alongside Unilever's dip post-Magnum Ice Cream spinoff. Speculations are rife about potential rate cuts, influenced by mixed US economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:42 IST
Market Tumbles: UK Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations

The UK stock market experienced a notable decline on Monday, with major indexes slipping as investors braced for potential interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 concluded the session 0.2% lower, continuing its trend of narrow trading ranges.

Homebuilder stocks, which drove the FTSE 350 index down over 3%, faced significant pressures. Barratt Redrow shares fell 2% after a target price reduction by Citigroup. Meanwhile, Unilever shares dipped 2% following the Magnum Ice Cream Company's spinoff in Amsterdam.

Global investors await the Federal Reserve's decision amid policy debates on rate cuts. The CME Group's Fedwatch indicates a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut. In the UK, amid a weak job market, the BoE is expected to reduce borrowing costs by 25 basis points next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025