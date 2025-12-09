Left Menu

Emergency Vande Bharat Service Eases Travel Woes

Northern Railways announced a special Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Udhampur for three days from December 12, addressing cancellations of IndiGo flights. This temporary service aims to facilitate stranded passengers with a reliable travel alternative amidst disrupted flight schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:59 IST
  • India

Northern Railways' Jammu division introduced a special Vande Bharat train service, operating between New Delhi and Udhampur, for three days starting December 12. This measure comes in response to recent cancellations of IndiGo flights, which left many passengers stranded at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, highlighted the train's purpose to provide safe and timely travel amid a spike in demand following flight disruptions. The trains, numbered 02439 and 02440, will make three trips each way within the stated period, offering an affordable travel alternative.

Departing from New Delhi at 6:00 am and Udhampur at 3:00 pm, the service will include stops at major stations. With 20 coaches, passengers are encouraged to verify train details through Indian Railways' official channels to ensure a smooth journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

