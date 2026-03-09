Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Legislators Discuss Development with CM Omar Abdullah

Legislators from various constituencies met Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss local development and public welfare. The CM assured them that their issues would be resolved promptly. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing public concerns across all regions in a timely manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislators Discuss Development with CM Omar Abdullah
Several lawmakers from various constituencies met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday to discuss developmental works and public welfare measures. An official spokesman reported that the meeting was an opportunity for the legislators to express local concerns and priorities directly to the chief minister.

The delegation included representatives from both the BJP, such as Surjeet Singh Slathia from Samba and Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhaderwah, and the National Conference, including Sajad Shaheen from Banihal. Other notable legislators like Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Khursheed Ahmed from Gulabgarh, and Abdul Majeed Bhat Laram from Anantnag West also contributed to the discussions.

Chief Minister Abdullah assured the politicians that all legitimate issues raised during the meeting would be addressed in a time-bound manner. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to resolving public grievances and ensuring developmental progress in all areas of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

