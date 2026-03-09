Jammu and Kashmir Legislators Discuss Development with CM Omar Abdullah

Several lawmakers from various constituencies met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday to discuss developmental works and public welfare measures. An official spokesman reported that the meeting was an opportunity for the legislators to express local concerns and priorities directly to the chief minister.

The delegation included representatives from both the BJP, such as Surjeet Singh Slathia from Samba and Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhaderwah, and the National Conference, including Sajad Shaheen from Banihal. Other notable legislators like Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Khursheed Ahmed from Gulabgarh, and Abdul Majeed Bhat Laram from Anantnag West also contributed to the discussions.

Chief Minister Abdullah assured the politicians that all legitimate issues raised during the meeting would be addressed in a time-bound manner. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to resolving public grievances and ensuring developmental progress in all areas of the state.

