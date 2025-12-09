Tragic An-22 Crash: Russian Military Transport Disaster
A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, resulting in the death of its crew. The incident occurred near Ivankovo village, with the Russian Investigative Committee remaining silent on the number of people onboard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The crew of a Russian An-22 military transport aircraft perished when the plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, located northeast of Moscow. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed the fatalities on Tuesday.
The tragic incident happened near the village of Ivankovo. However, the committee has withheld specifics regarding the number of individuals on the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the cause of this fatal aviation disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
