France Allows U.S. Aircraft on Its Soil Temporarily

France has granted temporary permission for U.S. aircraft to use certain bases in the country. This move comes with strict conditions that the aircraft should not participate in any U.S. operations in Iran, but rather support the defense of France's regional partners.

France has granted a temporary authorization for U.S. aircraft to be stationed at certain bases within the country, according to an announcement by a French army general staff official on Thursday.

Amid rising regional tensions, France stipulated that these resources must not be involved in any U.S. operations concerning Iran. Instead, the use of these aircraft is confined to supporting the defense efforts of France's allies in the region.

This cautious collaboration underscores France's strategic balancing act in maintaining international partnerships while asserting its own foreign policy rules.

