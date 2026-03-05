France Allows U.S. Aircraft on Its Soil Temporarily

France has granted a temporary authorization for U.S. aircraft to be stationed at certain bases within the country, according to an announcement by a French army general staff official on Thursday.

Amid rising regional tensions, France stipulated that these resources must not be involved in any U.S. operations concerning Iran. Instead, the use of these aircraft is confined to supporting the defense efforts of France's allies in the region.

This cautious collaboration underscores France's strategic balancing act in maintaining international partnerships while asserting its own foreign policy rules.

