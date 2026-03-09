Left Menu

Controversy Arises as VHP Demands Action Post-Holi Clash Fatality

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the death of Tarun Khatik during a Holi clash in Uttam Nagar. They criticized the 'incomplete' actions by authorities and called for Delhi and other states to form a committee to investigate rising violence against Hindus during festivals.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed strong condemnation over the death of Tarun Khatik during a Holi-related clash in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar. At a press meet, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain deemed the actions taken by authorities 'incomplete,' insisting that the key conspirators remain at large.

Jain urged the adoption of Yogi Adityanath's 'model' of action, which he claims has not been fully implemented. He also demanded the formation of a 'fact-finding' committee by Delhi and other states to examine the rising violence against Hindus during festivals. Criticism was levied at Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for their silence on the issue.

As tensions continue, a Municipal Corporation team demolished parts of a house linked to an accused, marking an unprecedented move in Delhi. The violence reportedly originated from a minor altercation over a water balloon, escalating into a full-blown confrontation, leading to Tarun Khatik's tragic death. Police have arrested 14 individuals and apprehended two juveniles so far.

