NephroPlus Secures Rs 260 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

NephroPlus, a Hyderabad-based dialysis services provider, has raised Rs 260 crore from anchor investors before its IPO. Major players, like SBI Mutual Fund and Fidelity Funds, participated. The public offering, valued at Rs 871 crore, aims to fund new clinics and pay debts. The IPO opens on December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:30 IST
  • India

NephroPlus, the Hyderabad-based dialysis services provider, announced securing Rs 260 crore from anchor investors just before its public offering (IPO) opening. Major investment entities, including SBI Mutual Fund and Fidelity Funds, participated in this pre-IPO process.

The company's Rs 871-crore IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription from December 10-12. NephroPlus has set a price band of Rs 438-460 per share, with plans to utilize part of the capital for expanding clinics and addressing existing debts.

Incorporated in 2009, NephroPlus has grown its network to 519 clinics globally and is recognized for its expansive presence throughout India. The company's stock market debut is planned for December 17, following significant secondary transactions and interest from considerable investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

