Empowering Change: Hyderabad's 'Margadarshak' Initiative Enhances Women's Safety

Hyderabad Police have launched 'Margadarshak', a community-driven initiative that strengthens support systems for vulnerable women and children. This Public–Private Partnership with civil society complements existing safety mechanisms like SHE Teams and Bharosa Centres, aiming to bridge gaps in accessing institutional support and encouraging victims to report incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:01 IST
In a significant move, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar unveiled the 'Margadarshak' program, targeting enhanced safety measures for women and children through community collaboration. This initiative embodies a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) bringing together police and civil society efforts to improve safety in workspaces and communities.

The Margadarshak programme aligns with existing support structures such as the Women Safety Wing and Bharosa Centres, complementing their efforts to ensure women's safety in Hyderabad. Sajjanar, also heading the Hyderabad City Security Council, urged community participation to bolster timely support for those in distress, cautioning volunteers to operate within legal boundaries.

Functioning as advisory guides, trained volunteers known as 'Margadarshaks' will direct individuals to the right institutional aids, addressing challenges such as harassment and domestic disputes. Their role extends to raising awareness about legal rights, cyber safety, and promoting prompt incident reporting, thus ensuring accessibility to crucial support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

