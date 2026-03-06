Left Menu

Crackdown on Anil Ambani's Powerhouse: ED Conducts Raids in Mumbai and Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad, targeting Reliance Power Ltd., a company linked to Anil Ambani. The investigation involves alleged bank fraud and money laundering. A special investigation team has been formed to probe these allegations under the direction of the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday executed searches across various sites in Mumbai and Hyderabad. These operations are part of an investigation targeting Reliance Power Ltd., a company associated with business magnate Anil Ambani, officials reported.

The searches involved 10-12 locations connected to the company and its executives, according to sources. Approximately 15 ED teams are engaged in this extensive operation. Despite queries, the Reliance Group has not issued a statement regarding the raids.

The ED's investigation is centered around an alleged bank fraud and subsequent money laundering activities linked to several Anil Ambani-related companies. This probe, initiated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, follows the Supreme Court's directive mandating a special investigation team to explore charges against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026