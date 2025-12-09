Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Ambitious USD 3 Trillion Economic Vision

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the 'TelanganaRising' vision document, targeting a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The release took place with prominent figures such as NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman and industrialists, highlighting plans for education, infrastructure, and poverty eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:50 IST
Telangana Unveils Ambitious USD 3 Trillion Economic Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched an ambitious 'TelanganaRising' vision document on Tuesday, setting a target for a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The unveiling event, part of the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit,' attracted prominent personalities such as NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry and industrialist Anand Mahindra. In an innovative twist, a robot presented the document to Reddy on stage.

Reddy aligned the state's vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' aiming for a developed India. The 'TelanganaRising' document, created with inputs from economists and ordinary citizens, seeks to contribute 10% to the national GDP. Reddy emphasized focusing on education, irrigation, and communication infrastructure, quoting Mahatma Gandhi's advice to prioritize the poor in policy-making.

Highlighting deficiencies in the current education system, the Chief Minister announced initiatives like Young India Integrated Schools and a Skills University, headed by Anand Mahindra. Emphasizing his roots in a farming family and his commitment to the marginalized, Reddy stated these plans are for the poorest, giving back to the community that gave him leadership opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025