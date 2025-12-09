Telangana Unveils Ambitious USD 3 Trillion Economic Vision

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched an ambitious 'TelanganaRising' vision document on Tuesday, setting a target for a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The unveiling event, part of the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit,' attracted prominent personalities such as NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry and industrialist Anand Mahindra. In an innovative twist, a robot presented the document to Reddy on stage.

Reddy aligned the state's vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' aiming for a developed India. The 'TelanganaRising' document, created with inputs from economists and ordinary citizens, seeks to contribute 10% to the national GDP. Reddy emphasized focusing on education, irrigation, and communication infrastructure, quoting Mahatma Gandhi's advice to prioritize the poor in policy-making.

Highlighting deficiencies in the current education system, the Chief Minister announced initiatives like Young India Integrated Schools and a Skills University, headed by Anand Mahindra. Emphasizing his roots in a farming family and his commitment to the marginalized, Reddy stated these plans are for the poorest, giving back to the community that gave him leadership opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)