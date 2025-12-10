AfDB Launches $3.7M BRIDGE Initiative to Advance Governance, Gender Equality

The African Development Bank Group has approved approximately $3.7 million to launch a groundbreaking governance and gender equality programme in South Sudan, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau. The initiative, known as BRIDGE—Building Resilience and Inclusive Development through Governance and Equality—aims to strengthen public institutions, expand women’s participation in leadership, and tackle systemic governance gaps that allow gender-based violence and discrimination to persist.

Implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the project will advance institutional reforms and empower citizens—particularly women and young people—to engage meaningfully in public decision-making.

The grant agreement was signed in November by Alex Mubiru, AfDB Director General for East Africa, and Matthias Naab, UNDP Regional Director, marking a major milestone toward operationalizing BRIDGE.

A Timely Initiative During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The project launch coincides with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to not only raise awareness but also embed structural solutions into governance systems.

BRIDGE seeks to address persistent inequalities through:

Strengthening justice institutions to respond better to GBV

Enhancing transparency and accountability in governance

Supporting gender-responsive budgeting

Expanding women’s leadership and representation

Building skills for women’s effective participation in public life

Empowering civil society organizations to demand accountability

Through collaboration with UNDP and the African Union Commission, BRIDGE will train judicial actors, equip women leaders with advocacy tools, and help civil society monitor governance reforms.

Targeting Fragility, Strengthening Governance

South Sudan, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau continue to face challenges rooted in conflict, fragility, resource constraints, and economic pressures. These challenges disproportionately impact women and youth, who often face limited access to justice, education, and political representation.

BRIDGE aims to strengthen:

Public-sector capacity

Accountability and rule-of-law systems

Citizen engagement in governance

Institutional resilience against future shocks

“Real progress happens when everyone has a voice in shaping their future,” said Dr. Jemimah Njuki, Director of Gender, Women and Civil Society at AfDB. “This project supports women’s leadership, gender-responsive budgeting, and practical skill development so governance reflects the needs of all citizens.”

How BRIDGE Will Be Implemented

UNDP’s Role

UNDP will lead field implementation through its well-established networks across the three countries, partnering with:

National governments

Civil society groups

Women’s organizations

Formal and informal justice systems

Its work will focus on improving access to justice, strengthening dispute resolution, embedding community-focused reforms, and ensuring that gender equality principles are integrated into governance practices at both the institutional and local levels.

AfDB’s Role

The AfDB’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department will provide:

Technical expertise

Policy guidance

Monitoring and evaluation tools

Support for inclusive governance frameworks

This will help track progress in areas such as women’s participation in leadership, gender budgeting outcomes, and institutional accountability.

Funding for Fragile States

The $3.7 million allocation comes from the Transition Support Facility (TSF), a financing mechanism created in 2008 to assist African countries facing conflict, fragility, or governance challenges. TSF aims to stabilize governance systems, build resilience, and unlock long-term development pathways.

Through BRIDGE, AfDB and UNDP aim to create a model of inclusive, gender-responsive governance that can be replicated across other fragile states in Africa.