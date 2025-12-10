Guinea-Bissau's Transitional Charter: A New Path Amidst Political Unrest

In the wake of a recent military coup, Guinea-Bissau's new transitional charter sets the stage for a year-long political overhaul. The document ensures that current interim leaders are ineligible for future elections while promising presidential and legislative polls at the end of the transition.

Following the military uprising on November 26, which saw President Umaro Sissoco Embalo ousted, Major-General Horta Inta-a was appointed as interim president. The charter tasks the Military High Command with spearheading significant constitutional and institutional reforms over the next 12 months.

A National Transition Council, comprising 65 members including 10 senior military officers, will serve as a legislative body during this period. As Guinea-Bissau grapples with ongoing political challenges, this transition reflects the broader regional trend of military interventions impacting governance structures in West Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)