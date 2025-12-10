Left Menu

Guinea-Bissau's Transitional Charter: A New Path Amidst Political Unrest

Guinea-Bissau adopts a 12-month transitional charter following a military coup. The interim leaders are barred from next elections. Elections will be held after the transition, with the Military High Command controlling reforms. The transition aims to stabilize the country, which has seen repeated political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:07 IST
In the wake of a recent military coup, Guinea-Bissau's new transitional charter sets the stage for a year-long political overhaul. The document ensures that current interim leaders are ineligible for future elections while promising presidential and legislative polls at the end of the transition.

Following the military uprising on November 26, which saw President Umaro Sissoco Embalo ousted, Major-General Horta Inta-a was appointed as interim president. The charter tasks the Military High Command with spearheading significant constitutional and institutional reforms over the next 12 months.

A National Transition Council, comprising 65 members including 10 senior military officers, will serve as a legislative body during this period. As Guinea-Bissau grapples with ongoing political challenges, this transition reflects the broader regional trend of military interventions impacting governance structures in West Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

