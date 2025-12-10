Bulgaria, World Bank Partner to Boost Railway Governance, Finance, and Workforce

The National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) of the Republic of Bulgaria has entered into a significant Reimbursable Advisory Services (RAS) Agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank). This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Bulgaria’s railway infrastructure through improved financial sustainability, enhanced operational efficiency, and modernized governance frameworks.

The agreement represents an important milestone in Bulgaria’s long-term commitment to upgrading its rail sector—an essential component of national economic growth, competitiveness, and job creation. By leveraging the World Bank’s global expertise, Bulgaria seeks to align its railway operations with contemporary standards observed across advanced rail systems worldwide.

Strengthening Governance and Financial Sustainability

Under the RAS Agreement, the World Bank will support NRIC in adopting best international practices related to infrastructure governance and financial management. This includes evaluating current institutional structures, identifying inefficiencies, and recommending reforms that can ensure more predictable and sustainable financing for the sector.

The initiative is expected to help NRIC optimize cost structures, diversify revenue opportunities, and improve accountability within the organization. These reforms will play a crucial role in ensuring long-term financial stability as Bulgaria aims to bring its railway infrastructure closer to EU standards.

Advancing Workforce Transformation Through Skills Modernization

A major component of the partnership focuses on workforce modernization. The World Bank will help NRIC design and implement programs for skills optimization, reskilling, and upskilling to enable workers to adapt to new technologies, modern operational requirements, and the evolving needs of the rail industry.

This effort aligns with broader national employment goals, ensuring that Bulgaria’s railway sector remains a source of sustainable, future-oriented jobs. It also supports workforce transitions by equipping employees with relevant technical and digital competencies.

World Bank’s Commitment to Bulgaria’s Economic and Jobs Agenda

“Modern, efficient, and well-governed railway infrastructure is essential for Bulgaria’s economic growth and competitiveness. Through this partnership, the World Bank is committed to supporting NRIC in adopting international best practices, strengthening financial sustainability, and modernizing its workforce,” said Jason Brett Pellmar, World Bank Group Country Manager for Bulgaria.

He added that the reforms will not only enhance service quality and operational performance but will also contribute to Bulgaria’s broader jobs agenda by fostering new skills and expanding opportunities for employment in the rail sector.

What Reimbursable Advisory Services (RAS) Provide

The World Bank’s RAS programs offer tailored, non-lending advisory services primarily to middle- and high-income countries. Clients reimburse the World Bank for providing technical expertise, analytical work, policy development support, and implementation guidance.

Such programs are especially valuable for complex reforms requiring long-term planning and multi-sector coordination. RAS services can include:

policy analysis and advisory support

diagnostic assessments

donor aid coordination

impact evaluations

implementation assistance

training and skills development

knowledge exchange and peer learning initiatives

Through the NRIC–World Bank RAS partnership, Bulgaria gains access to global knowledge and institutional experience that can accelerate the transformation of its rail infrastructure and position the sector as a driver of national development.