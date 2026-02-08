Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter: Hospital and Mall Shooting Sprees Halted

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths were apprehended in a dramatic police operation after they allegedly unleashed gunfire in a private hospital and outside a shopping mall, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, fortunately resulted in no casualties. Authorities are exploring several potential motives, including the creation of fear and possible extortion.

CCTV footage captured the suspects, their faces masked, entering and shooting at a hospital reception before escaping. The trio was intercepted on a bike by police in Kasanpur, leading to a shootout resulting in injuries and their subsequent arrest. Investigations continue, as officials work to uncover the full story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

