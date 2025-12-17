Australia's Revised Inflation Outlook Fuels Economic Debate

The Australian government has sharply revised its inflation outlook while expanding annual spending plans, leaving monetary policy to tackle economic cost pressures. This came as a part of the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), where the Treasury raised its inflation projections for the current year ending June 2026 to 3.75%, up from the 3% forecasted in March's budget.

Driven by the recent price surge, the Treasury increased its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 5.25% this financial year, indicating stronger tax receipts by A$15 billion. However, this is balanced by a rise in payments by A$9.1 billion, maintaining the budget deficit at A$36.8 billion, a marginal improvement from prior projections.

The Treasury highlighted that the inflation rise reflects global patterns, attributed partially to temporary factors. Still, persistent growth in services inflation and prices of new homes may sustain inflation. As such, the Reserve Bank of Australia and major banks anticipate potential rate hikes, reflecting the challenge of balancing economic growth with inflation control.