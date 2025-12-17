Parliament Probes Indigo's Flight Chaos: Unanswered Questions Loom

A parliamentary panel intensely scrutinized the recent mass cancellations of IndiGo flights, probing to assign responsibility amid vague explanations from the airline and aviation officials.

The Civil Aviation Ministry's ongoing investigation, expected to report by December 28, was awaited by the panel for clarity on the aviation chaos that stranded travelers nationwide.

MPs expressed concerns over hiked fares and negligence post-flight disruptions, highlighting IndiGo's dubious strategies under new aviation norms and calling for stringent accountability.

