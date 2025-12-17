Left Menu

Parliament Probes Indigo's Flight Chaos: Unanswered Questions Loom

A parliamentary panel scrutinized the mass cancellation of flights by IndiGo, but couldn't assign responsibility as the airline's responses were deemed evasive. Amidst probes by the Civil Aviation Ministry, MPs raised concerns over potential negligence or strategic ploys, with an investigation report due soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:22 IST
A parliamentary panel intensely scrutinized the recent mass cancellations of IndiGo flights, probing to assign responsibility amid vague explanations from the airline and aviation officials.

The Civil Aviation Ministry's ongoing investigation, expected to report by December 28, was awaited by the panel for clarity on the aviation chaos that stranded travelers nationwide.

MPs expressed concerns over hiked fares and negligence post-flight disruptions, highlighting IndiGo's dubious strategies under new aviation norms and calling for stringent accountability.

