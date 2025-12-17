Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to Beacon of Progress

Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, declares that under his leadership, transformative decisions have been made that will eventually be recognized as milestones. Highlighting achievements like infrastructure development and the elimination of Naxalism, Yadav envisions a future where Madhya Pradesh is lush, prosperous, and self-reliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confidently asserted his government's role in propelling the state towards development during the 70th-anniversary session of the legislative assembly. Under his leadership, initiatives thought small today are poised to become future milestones.

Yadav claims the BJP government's efforts have placed Madhya Pradesh on a path from being labeled a 'BIMARU' state toward becoming a well-developed region. Citing victories like the eradication of Naxalism and financial transparency, his administration has curbed illegal transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore.

On a cultural front, the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028 and unprecedented tourism numbers spotlight Madhya Pradesh's positive trajectory. As commitment to prosperity and self-reliance deepens, Yadav vows continuous effort towards these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

