Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confidently asserted his government's role in propelling the state towards development during the 70th-anniversary session of the legislative assembly. Under his leadership, initiatives thought small today are poised to become future milestones.

Yadav claims the BJP government's efforts have placed Madhya Pradesh on a path from being labeled a 'BIMARU' state toward becoming a well-developed region. Citing victories like the eradication of Naxalism and financial transparency, his administration has curbed illegal transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore.

On a cultural front, the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028 and unprecedented tourism numbers spotlight Madhya Pradesh's positive trajectory. As commitment to prosperity and self-reliance deepens, Yadav vows continuous effort towards these ambitious goals.

