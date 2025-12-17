During the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, a 53-member delegation explored the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in India. The visit aimed to observe India's fusion of yoga with modern science, showcasing the nation's bid to push traditional medicine into contemporary health systems.

MDNIY's Director, Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, delivered a presentation emphasizing the integration of yoga with vital sectors including defense and education, in line with the World Health Organization's call for universal health coverage. The delegation engaged in a session of Y-break, a popular module covering Indian government officials.

The summit, jointly hosted by WHO and India's Ministry of Ayush, reinforced institutional models based on evidence, governance, and equity. The Delegates experienced MDNIY's capacities in research and therapy, particularly for non-communicable diseases, with Bhutan and Burkina Faso health officials expressing interest in collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)