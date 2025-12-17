Left Menu

Integrating Traditions: Exploring India's Yoga at WHO Summit

Delegates at the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine visited India's Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga to explore the integration of yoga with modern medicine. Led by MDNIY Director Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, the visit highlighted yoga's role in India's public health and its potential collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:51 IST
Integrating Traditions: Exploring India's Yoga at WHO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, a 53-member delegation explored the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in India. The visit aimed to observe India's fusion of yoga with modern science, showcasing the nation's bid to push traditional medicine into contemporary health systems.

MDNIY's Director, Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, delivered a presentation emphasizing the integration of yoga with vital sectors including defense and education, in line with the World Health Organization's call for universal health coverage. The delegation engaged in a session of Y-break, a popular module covering Indian government officials.

The summit, jointly hosted by WHO and India's Ministry of Ayush, reinforced institutional models based on evidence, governance, and equity. The Delegates experienced MDNIY's capacities in research and therapy, particularly for non-communicable diseases, with Bhutan and Burkina Faso health officials expressing interest in collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025