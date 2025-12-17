Revolutionizing Passenger Experience: Free Wi-Fi and Enhanced Security at Indian Railways

Indian Railways has rolled out complimentary Wi-Fi services at 6,117 stations nationwide, as confirmed by a recent government release. Notably, the Ministry of Railways has not allocated separate funds for this initiative, allowing passengers to connect using just their mobile numbers for OTP verification.

Security measures are also advancing with the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras at stations and on trains. To date, 1,731 stations and 11,953 coaches are equipped with CCTV surveillance systems, funded through capital expenditure. These systems are integral to ensuring passenger safety during travel.

New Delhi Railway Station has expanded its CCTV coverage to newly developed areas post-February 2025, now boasting 250 cameras for comprehensive monitoring. This information was disclosed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a Lok Sabha address, reflecting significant strides in passenger service enhancements.