Haryana's Rail Projects: Accelerating Towards Completion

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi announced significant advancements in the state's flagship rail infrastructure projects on Wednesday. As the chairman of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), he reviewed ongoing work during the corporation's 33rd Board of Directors meeting.

Officials reported the Kurukshetra Elevated Track project's construction is nearing completion with all civil, track, signaling, and electrification work done. The remaining efforts are focused on the elevated platform. Inspection by Northern Railways and the Commissioner of Railway Safety will follow.

Rastogi emphasized Haryana's commitment to modern and sustainable rail infrastructure. He encouraged HRIDC to target a national presence, noting the progress on the Eastern and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridors, which are poised to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)