Controversial SHANTI Bill Sparks Debate Over India's Nuclear Future
The SHANTI Bill, which seeks to revamp India's nuclear energy regulations, has passed amidst political controversy. Congress MP KC Venugopal criticizes the government's avoidance of full debate on critical issues, while supporters argue the legislation will modernize the sector, boost energy production, and ensure safety and security.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate in the Indian Parliament, the SHANTI Bill, intended to overhaul the nation's nuclear energy regulations, was passed amidst significant opposition. Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized the Central government for evading an exhaustive discussion on pivotal issues tied to the bill, stressing the significant impact on citizen's lives, particularly concerning nuclear power plants.
Speaking out, Venugopal urged for the bill's review by standing committees to address its profound implications. Despite such calls, the Lok Sabha approved the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to bring India's nuclear laws up to date and unlock the sector's full potential.
Introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the bill promises to reshape India's future, supporting nuclear applications across a range of sectors including healthcare and agriculture. It emphasizes a new regulatory framework to fortify nuclear safety and security, offering statutory support for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and envisioning the production of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHANTI
- Bill
- India
- Nuclear
- Energy
- Regulation
- Parliament
- Venugopal
- Modernization
- Safety
ALSO READ
Historic Gas Deal Between Israel and Egypt Sparks Regional Energy Stability
Historic Gas Deal: Israel to Supply Egypt with $35 Billion in Energy
Unity Over Air Pollution: A Parliamentary Call to Action
NTPC Boosts Green Energy Footprint with Solar Capacity Expansion
SEBI Revamps Market Regulations to Boost Investor Participation