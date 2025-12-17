Controversial SHANTI Bill Sparks Debate Over India's Nuclear Future

In a heated debate in the Indian Parliament, the SHANTI Bill, intended to overhaul the nation's nuclear energy regulations, was passed amidst significant opposition. Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized the Central government for evading an exhaustive discussion on pivotal issues tied to the bill, stressing the significant impact on citizen's lives, particularly concerning nuclear power plants.

Speaking out, Venugopal urged for the bill's review by standing committees to address its profound implications. Despite such calls, the Lok Sabha approved the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to bring India's nuclear laws up to date and unlock the sector's full potential.

Introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the bill promises to reshape India's future, supporting nuclear applications across a range of sectors including healthcare and agriculture. It emphasizes a new regulatory framework to fortify nuclear safety and security, offering statutory support for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and envisioning the production of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047.

