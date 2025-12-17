Left Menu

Controversial SHANTI Bill Sparks Debate Over India's Nuclear Future

The SHANTI Bill, which seeks to revamp India's nuclear energy regulations, has passed amidst political controversy. Congress MP KC Venugopal criticizes the government's avoidance of full debate on critical issues, while supporters argue the legislation will modernize the sector, boost energy production, and ensure safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:09 IST
Controversial SHANTI Bill Sparks Debate Over India's Nuclear Future
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate in the Indian Parliament, the SHANTI Bill, intended to overhaul the nation's nuclear energy regulations, was passed amidst significant opposition. Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized the Central government for evading an exhaustive discussion on pivotal issues tied to the bill, stressing the significant impact on citizen's lives, particularly concerning nuclear power plants.

Speaking out, Venugopal urged for the bill's review by standing committees to address its profound implications. Despite such calls, the Lok Sabha approved the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to bring India's nuclear laws up to date and unlock the sector's full potential.

Introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the bill promises to reshape India's future, supporting nuclear applications across a range of sectors including healthcare and agriculture. It emphasizes a new regulatory framework to fortify nuclear safety and security, offering statutory support for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and envisioning the production of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025