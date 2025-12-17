Left Menu

FIFA Strips Malaysia of Match Wins Over Scandal

FIFA has nullified three match results involving Malaysia due to ineligible players fielded, amid a documentation forgery scandal. Seven players were banned, and FAM was fined. An appeal was dismissed; a formal investigation is set. FAM plans to take the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has reversed the outcomes of three matches involving the Malaysian national football team after it was uncovered that ineligible players were used, triggering a forgery scandal. The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed FIFA's decision on Wednesday, marking another setback for the team.

Seven players received a 12-month suspension, and FAM was slapped with a hefty fine of 350,000 Swiss francs by FIFA last September. This stems from falsified documentation that permitted these players to participate in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam in June. An appeal by FAM was recently rejected by FIFA.

FIFA's disciplinary body also revised the scores of three friendly matches, where Malaysia faced Cape Verde, Singapore, and Palestine. Malaysia will appeal the decision, while a domestic uproar grows with fans and officials demanding accountability. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim promises transparency in handling the situation.

