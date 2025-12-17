Left Menu

Rajasthan Ethics Committee Investigates MLA Corruption Allegations

The Ethics Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is investigating three legislators accused of corruption involving the MLA-LAD fund. Notices were issued to BJP's Rewantaram Danga, Congress' Anita Jatav, and independent Ritu Banawat to appear/testify. Allegations arose from a sting operation report, initiating a high-level inquiry.

The Ethics Committee of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has issued notices to three legislators involved in alleged corruption concerning the MLA-LAD fund. The notification mandates their appearance before the committee on December 19.

The committee, headed by Kailash Verma, is investigating claims made via a sting operation that the legislators accepted commissions for fund sanctions. The accused are BJP's Rewantaram Danga, Congress' Anita Jatav, and independent MLA Ritu Banawat.

Amidst the inquiry, Ritu Banawat has requested a CBI investigation, asserting her innocence and claiming she is being politically framed. The MLA-LAD accounts remain frozen pending the inquiry's outcome, with the Speaker referring the issue to the Ethics Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

